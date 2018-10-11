Britain will have to accept limited new administrative controls on trade with Northern Ireland in any negotiated Brexit deal, Europe’s chief negotiator warned on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted that she will not agree to any Brexit that would encroach on British sovereignty, and her Northern Irish allies in parliament have rejected such procedures.

“Both the EU and the UK exclude having a physical border on the island of Ireland, therefore what will arrive into Northern Ireland will also be arriving in our single market,” Michel Barnier said.

Source: AFP