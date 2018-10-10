Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri stressed on Wednesday that it is high time all the parties hold responsibility to settle the cabinet formation file, citing the critical conditions of the country’s economics.

During his weekly meeting with the members of the parliament, Speaker Berri also said that active contacts with Ain Al-Tineh (his residence) on the cabinet formation are taking place, adding that the process requires further time.

Stressing that the general atmosphere of cabinet formation is promising, Speaker Berri called on the various parties to take a modest attitude in order to save the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website