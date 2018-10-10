Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gholam Ali Khoshroo lashed out at the US, saying Washington has been penalizing countries which are abiding by international laws.

Addressing a meeting of the Sixth Committee (Legal) of the 73th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on October 8, Khoshroo slammed the US government over its “total disregard to Article 25 of the UN Charter” and its penalties for commitment to the UN Security Council resolution.

The Iranian ambassador denounced the US move as “a dangerous phenomenon which endangers the essential foundation of rule of law at the international level.”

“Unilateralism, as a pressing challenge for the rule of law at the international level, has been crystalized either in the form of withdrawal from international treaties and protocols, withdrawing from a number of important agencies, waging trade wars against countries, imposition of extraterritorial illegal sanctions or any other wrongful act which put into question the foundations of international law and international legal order,” the Iranian envoy added.

“For the first time in the history of the UN, the United States – a permanent member of the Security Council with the veto power – is engaging in penalizing nations across the entire world; not for violating a Security Council resolution, rather, for abiding by it,” Khoshro said further.

Source: Iranian media