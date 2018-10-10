Hezbollah can cause an unprecedented destruction across the Zionist settlements during any upcoming war, which settles the balance of fear formula, according to the Zionist experts.

The Israeli historian Uri bar Youssef stressed that Hezbollah can return the Zionist entity to the middle ages, despite the huge losses that would be inflicted upon Lebanon.

Hezbollah has developed its rocketry power which is now able to strike and destroy accurate targets in Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli analysts who added that the Zionist enemy has no other choice bu to resort to the diplomatic and political means ion order to cope with the Islamic Resistance threat.

Source: Al-Manar English Website