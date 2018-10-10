The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said on Tuesday that the cabinet is expected to be in 10 days, stressing that he would not accept to be re-designated in case he stepped down.

After chairing Al-Mustqbal parliamentary bloc’s meeting, Hariri confirmed that all the political parties have made concessions, adding that his optimistic attitude springs from the atmosphere of his meeting with the President Michel Aoun.

Hariri also said that no meeting with the caretaker foreign minister Gebran Bassil had been scheduled, describing the remarks made by the head of the Free Patriotic Movement as “not positive”.

Source: Al-Manar English Website