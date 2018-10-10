Commander of Iran’s Basij (Volunteer) force Brigadier General Gholam-Hussein Gheib-Parvar warned of Tel Aviv and Riyadh’s collaboration with Washington in launching a propaganda and economic war against Iran.

“Today, we are facing a full-scale war against the world arrogance and the US president has clearly shown his enmity (towards Iran),” General Gheib-Parvar said, addressing a gathering in Tehran on Tuesday.

He said that the US is receiving assistance from two of its arms in the region in this war, and said the Saudi and Israeli regimes spend lots of money and provide Washington with intelligence in the battle against the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian officials have on several occasions warned that the CIA and Mossad with the support of certain regional states had launched a massive media and propaganda war against Iran.

“The media and propaganda campaign against Iran was underway before too, but, it has accelerated now. Based on the information we have obtained, the intelligence services of the United States and the Zionist regime—with the financial support of the Koras of the countries near us—have set up apparatuses for media war and are persistently busy plotting and striving to contaminate the media and thinking atmosphere of the society,” Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in September, addressing members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Tehran.

