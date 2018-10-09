Deputy Secretary General of Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq Association Sheikh Hussein Al-Dihi announced on Tuesday boycotting the public elections in the country, reiterating call for establishing democracy and real political partnership.

Sheikh Al-Dihi said that more than 50,000 demonstrations demanded this change, bu that the Gulf state has turned to be a silent island which bans the holding peaceful protests, expressing opposing opinions and organizing political events.

The only choice left for the Bahrainis is to boycott the elections, according to his eminence who added that what has exacerbated the situation in the country is the media blackout which is considered as a parallel crime.

Source: Al-Manar English Website