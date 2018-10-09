The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday issued the legislative decree No. 18 for 2018 granting a general amnesty for military deserters inside and outside the country and the crimes included in the Military Penalties Law issued by Legislative Decree No. 61 for 1950 and its amendments committed before October 9, 2018.

This decree does not include fugitives from justice unless they turn themselves in within 4 months for those inside the country and 6 months for those outside the country.

The legislative decree also provides for granting a general amnesty for the full penalty for crimes included in the law of Military Service No. 30 of 2007 and its amendments.

Source: SANA