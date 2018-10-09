The United Nations human rights office voiced serious concern on Tuesday at the “apparent enforced disappearance” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a week ago.

The UN called Turkey and Saudi Arabia to investigate the incident.

“If reports of his death and the extraordinary circumstances leading up to are true, this is truly shocking,” UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing.

Khashoggi writes for the Washington Post and is considered as outspoken critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership.

The Saudi journalist entered the Saudi consulate Tuesday (October 2) to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage while his Turkish fiancée waited outside. But his fiancée said she never saw him re-emerge.

Turkish officials have said that Khashoggi was murdered inside the consulate.

Source: Reutters