Israeli occupation forces go ahead on Tuesday with crackdown against Palestinians two days after a shooting near an industrial zone adjacent to a West Bank settlement killed two Israelis and injured another.

Occupation forces continued their manhunt to catch the man who launched the attack in Barkan and managed to flee. The shooter was identified as Ashraf Walid Saliman Neloa, from Shuwaykah village, north of Tulkarm.

Neloa has so far managed to evade capture, but IOF conducted several arrests, Israeli media reported, alleging that the arrests were in relation to the attack.

The Jerusalem Post reported that occupation forces “arrested seven suspects unrelated to the attack in overnight raids in the West Bank.”

Source: Agencies