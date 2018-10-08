Mohammad Alloush

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has always presented himself as a self-made billionaire; however, an inquiry conducted by New York Times found out that he earned at least 413 million dollars from his father’s real estate empire which was built mostly through his and his family tax evasion in the 1990s.

The newspaper concluded that Trump took part in many dubious tax schemes in the 1990s, including explicit forgeries, which greatly increased the wealth he earned from his parents.

“This report, which was published today in the United States, overthrew Trump’s credibility which is marketed inside America. Dozens of sites and pages reported this piece of news in more than one article, based on the raid that was carried out by the federal police on the office of the president’s lawyer who is working today with the FBI to reduce his term of imprisonment after his conviction,” commented Kamel Wazneh, an expert on American affairs, on this matter. He noted that New York state has started investigations into trump’s family.

Wazneh added that these documents may also reveal information reported by the US press about money laundering through Trump’s casinos which were run by trump in collaboration with Russian mafias and other world mafias, reported Times earlier.

Wazneh said that it’s not clear yet how much information have been obtained by FBI which could condemn Trump and uncover his scandals.

He pointed out that this comes within the chaos that pervades the American administration, which is attacking the attorney general appointed by Trump, through which Trump watch over the investigations conducted by the attorney general and FBI. Wazneh believes that this chaos has resulted in many sharp divisions that pushed some authors in America like Thomas Freedman to talk about sharp divisions in America between citizens-institutions, and between citizens-president. “I started my professional career in journalism covering the civil war in Lebanon. I never thought of ending my professional career in covering the civil war in America,” said Thomas Friedman.

“This chaos and political confusion have emerged in the United States 33 days before the midterm elections where 435 House representatives and 35 senators will be reelected. The American president and Republicans are quite afraid that this division would lead the Democrats to vote at the time when Trump brings together conservative clergy to warn them of the risk of having Democrats in the House of Representatives,” Kamel wazneh added.

Wazneh also asserted that this meeting, which was held in the White House, contravenes the American Constitution which separates politics from religion. This indicates that Trump is facing a great competition, and in case Democrats came into power, prosecutions in the House of Representatives will begin.

Source: Al-Manar Website