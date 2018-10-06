The Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s envoy to Iran shrugged off disagreements between KRG leader Masoud Barzani and the new president of the Arab country, Barham Salih, saying that the two would cooperate with each other.

“Such disagreements are kind of ordinary in politics,” Nazem Dabbagh told Tasnim in an interview, referring to reports about Barzani’s opposition to Salih.

“In the world of politics, sometimes certain things are planned, policies are adopted, or actions are taken to reach some goals, but the result is contrary to what officials and planners expect, such as the introduction of the presidential candidate by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP),” he said.

“Massoud Barzani’s personality is such that when Kurdish interests necessitate adopting a new stance, he will definitely do so and he will cooperate with Barham Salih to solve the Kurdish people’s problems,” the envoy added.

Salih, of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, won 220 votes out of the 273 lawmakers who attended Tuesday’s session. He was among 20 candidates for the post, including one from the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party. The two parties have dominated Kurdish politics for decades.

Source: Tasnim