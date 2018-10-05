The newly elected Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, Ziad Nakhala, stressed that the Palestinian resistance can turn the Zionist settlements near Gaza into a place that is not suitable for life.

“The resistance must take responsibility for this. It has the ability to turn the Gaza border region and its settlements into a place that is not suitable for life,” al-Nakhala threatened.

“Death is life for our people and life for our children, and capitulation is our death. The Israeli aggression against the March of Return campaign and the killing of our people must stop,” he vented.

Domestically, Al-Nakhala called on Hamas and Fatah movements to stick to the national reconciliation as key to fighting the Zionist enemy, adding that the priority must be given to developing the resistance capabilities.

Source: Al-Manar English Website