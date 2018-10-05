A unit of the Syrian Arab Army has foiled a terrorist attack on military points in Hama northern countryside.

SANA reporter said that an army unit on Thursday targeted Kataeb Al-Ezza-linked terrorist group while trying to infiltrate from the direction of Morek town, about 35 km northern Hama city, towards the military points surrounding the town.

The reporter added that the army unit inflicted heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment while the rest fled away.

Army liberates Qa’a al-Banat land in Tloul al-Safa surroundings in Sweida

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, continued their concentrated operations to hunt ISIL remnants in the depth of eastern Badyia (desert) of Suwaida, establishing full control over Qa’a al-Banat land and fixing new points inside the rocky cliffs at the depth of the area, after expelling ISIL terrorists from the remains of the ponds which they use them to hide from the Army’s blows, SANA reporter said.

Meanwhile, the reporter added that the army units liberated new areas on the western and the southwestern directions towards Qaber al-sheikh Maskin.

He indicated that the army units launched rocket and artillery strikes and raids against positions of the terrorists in the depth of the rocky cliffs area, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel and arms amid successive collapses and cases of escape in their ranks.

Source: SANA