US CENTCOM Chief Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander in charge of US forces in the Middle East, has confirmed that Russia has completed the delivery of its S-300 systems to Syria.

“We do believe that that system is – has been moved into Syria,” Votel said, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday.

“I won’t comment on any particular locations or anything like that,” he added.

Characterizing the S-300 deployment as “a needless escalation,” the general suggested that the Russian decision may have been “perhaps a little bit of a knee-jerk response to the downing of their aircraft – the Russian aircraft – here a couple weeks ago.”

Russia deployed 49 components associated with the S-300 system, including radars, control vehicles and four launchers, on Tuesday, in response to the destruction of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane with 15 airmen onboard on September 17.

The Russian Ministry of Defense blamed the plane’s loss on Tel Aviv, accusing Israeli warplanes of using the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defenses, and vowing to beef up Syrian air defenses and to take a number of other measures to boost the safety of Russian military personnel in Syria.

Speaking to reporters, Votel suggested that the S-300 deployment has “nothing to do” with Russia’s mission of defeating ISIL, and claimed that it instead “appears to be an effort to cover for Iranian and Syrian regime nefarious activities in Syria.”

Source: Sputnik