Six soldiers were killed Thursday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in eastern Burkina Faso, and several others were seriously injured, security sources said.

“On Thursday morning, a military vehicle hit a homemade explosive device between Gayeri and Foutouri. Six soldiers were killed and several others were seriously injured,” a source said. Another source said three others were in a “critical condition” and had been evacuated to Ouagadougou, the Burkina capital.

Source: AFP