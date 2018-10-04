The Russian Defense Ministry has spoken about the biological coming threats from the US, saying that the latter has at least 30 laboratories under its control all over the world.

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated Thursday that Washington was highly likely boosting its military and biological potential under the cover of peace research.

“The United States is consistently increasing its biological potential and control of national collections of pathogenic microorganisms not only in former Soviet republics. More than 30 US-controlled laboratories with a high level of biological protection are functioning and are being constantly modernized today, which is confirmed by official UN data,” Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov said.

He said US bio labs are a constant source of biological threats to Russia and China.

As Kirillov specified, the Pentagon continues to reconstruct laboratories under its control in Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

“The Lugar Center is only a small element of the extensive US military-biological program. Vigorous activity has been launched on the territory of the states adjacent to Russia, where the Pentagon-controlled laboratories also function,” he stated.

US Labs in Georgia

The military official went on saying that the materials on the Lugar Center for public health research in Georgia, released by former Georgian State Security Minister Igor Giorgadze, shed light on the biological situation in Russia’s south, including the spread of the African swine fever (ASF) virus.

“The published materials allow us to take a fresh look at the biological situation in the south of Russia. Refer to the slide 7 to examine the situation around the African swine fever in 2007-2018, which spread from Georgia to the territory of the Russian Federation, European countries and China. Strains of the ASF virus identical to the Georgia-2007 strain were found in samples from dead animals in these countries,” Kirillov said.

In September, former Georgian State Security Minister Igor Giorgadze claimed that he had reports about deaths that could be the result of vaccine tests in a US-funded laboratory in the country known as the Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research. According to the ex-minister, the laboratory could be running experiments related to Hepatitis Type C.

Addressing the statement, Moscow has requested information on the facility from Washington, but Department of Defense spokesman Eric Pahon stressed that the center has nothing to do with biological weapons.

Source: Sputnik