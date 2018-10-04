Russia is ready for dialogue with the United States on the Afghan settlement, but Washington is blocking Moscow’s proposals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to the spokeswoman, Moscow disagrees with many US actions in Afghanistan, because these actions do not lead to improvement, but to deterioration of the situation on the ground.

“At the same time, we are open to dialogue with the United States in this area. Unfortunately, we do not see signs of Washington’s true desire to support this dialogue.

Of course, we have them [differences], but these differences should be resolved at the negotiating table – and we are open to it, we have repeatedly urged the United States [to sit at the negotiating table],” Zakharova told a briefing.

“At certain stages, even not a while ago, they expressed such determination, but as soon as it comes to some practical aspects, for unknown reasons things get hampered, dialogue and exchange of opinions is simply blocked,” she added.

Source: Websites