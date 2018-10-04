The Lebanese Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Thursday cabled President of Angola, Joao Lourenco, and urged him for “swift intervention to reopen the commercial shops and businesses owned by the Lebanese, after they had been forcibly shut down, in addition to the arrest of their owners without any known reason.”

Berri indicated in the cable that not only would such situation cause damage to those businessmen who’d been the best of nationals in the country and a reason behind the rise of its economy, but they would also harm Angola itself.

Within this context, the Speaker contacted Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, and General Security Chief, General Abbas Ibrahim; he asked the latter to carry on the necessary contacts with the security officials in Angola.

