Israeli occupation army announced Thursday to significantly boost its forces along the border with Gaza, Israeli media reported.

Citing its policy to “thwart terrorism and prevent penetration into Israel along the Gaza border fence,” the occupation military announced the move.

The decision was made after a situation assessment by Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and senior military and Shin Bet officials, Haaretz Israeli daily reported.

A statement by the Israeli military spokesperson unit added that the occupation army “is ready for different scenarios.”

Source: Israeli media