Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khameni lauded the Iranian people “who know no defeat”, stressing that the Iranian nation will “slap the US in the face” by overcoming the new batch of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Addressing a large gathering of Iran’s Basij volunteer forces and senior military officials at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Imam Khamenei described US officials as “idiots and lightheaded”, noting that all lies by Washington on Iran will be exposed.

“We will defeat the sanctions,” said the Leader. “The defeat of sanctions will be America’s defeat, and the US, with this defeat, should once again be slapped in the face by the Iranian nation, God willing.”

The Leader said the “US’ bears spite against Iran because the Islamic Revolution has dealt a blow to Washington”.

His eminence noted that Washington’s lies “will be exposed for not respecting international accords.”

“The US was defeated in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq; more defeats are yet to come,” Imam Khamenei said, noting that “some US officials are lightheaded and their failure will be proven.”

“Thank God that our enemies are idiots,” the Leader said.

Imam Khamenei meanwhile, hailed the Iranian nation’s might, voicing confidence that the Iranian people will overcome the siege imposed by the US administration following its withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

“US wants Iran and the Iranian people to surrender and this won’t happen,” his eminence said, adding: “Iranian people will break the new siege and slap the US in the face.”

Imam Khamenei noted that Iran’s enemies are using media to incite against Iran and to influence public opinion,” warning against the “dangers of such weapon”.

The Leader then addressed the Basij forces as saying: “Your faith will triumph over enemies’ threats, conspiracies.”

Source: Agencies