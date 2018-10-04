Israeli occupation forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian in protests along the border fence in northern Gaza on Wednesday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry identified the boy as Ahmad Samir Abu Hevel and said he was shot in the head near a checkpoint in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, the ministry said fifteen Palestinians sustained injuries from live fire and tear gas inhalation in the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it detained two Palestinians seen crossing into occupied territories from Gaza.

Tensions have been running high near the fence since March 30, which marked the start of a series of protests dubbed “The Great March of Return.” Palestinian protesters demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland.

More than 190 Palestinians have so far been killed and over 20,000 others wounded in the renewed Gaza clashes, according to the latest figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Source: Agencies