Explaining the move of Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo once again slammed the Islamic Republic, calling it a threat to the American mission in Iraq.

Addressing the words of the US State Secretary, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif harshly criticized Washington.

“US abrogated JCPOA —a multilateral accord enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231- arguing that it seeks a bilateral treaty with Iran. Today US withdrew from an actual US-Iran treaty after the ICJ ordered it to stop violating that treaty in sanctioning Iranian people. Outlaw regime,” Zarif stated on his Twitter.

Previously, Mike Pompeo declared that Washington cancelled the agreement because of the Iranian policies.

“I’m announcing that the United States is terminating the 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran,” Pompeo announced, noting that the Islamic Republic abused the agreement for years.

According to the official, the closure of the US consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra was caused by “the threats from Iran and Iran-backed militants.”

“Iran is the origin of the current threat to Americans in Iraq,” Pompeo told reporters. “Our intelligence in this regard is solid. We can see the hand of the ayatollah and his henchmen supporting these attacks on the United States.”

He also stated that the United States would provide humanitarian help to Iran, stressing, however, that Tehran wasting the money instead of helping Iranian people.

“We are working closely with the Department of Treasury to ensure that certain humanitarian transactions involving Iran can and will continue,” Pompeo told journalists.

Source: Agencies