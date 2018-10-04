Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russian troops will leave Syria when the war is over if the Syrian government asks them to.

The Kremlin has criticized US military involvement in Syria, saying it is not authorized by the United Nations or by the Syrian government.

Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, Putin said that all foreign troops should leave Syria when hostilities cease. Asked if Russia would be willing to leave as well, Putin said Russia would withdraw its troops if the Syrian government asks it to.

Source: AFP