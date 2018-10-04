Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said he was very optimistic about the government formation, after meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace Wednesday afternoon to discuss the stalled talks on Cabinet formation.

“I’m very optimistic and I agreed with President Aoun on speeding up the Cabinet file because of the economic situation,” Hariri told reporters after the meeting.

“We will hold a second meeting soon and things are positive,” the PM-designate added.

Speaker Nabih Berri had earlier announced that he sees a “glimmer of hope” in the Cabinet formation process. Noting that there seems to be “a balance in concessions” regarding the government, Berri said “the response to the Israeli threats lies in forming the government as soon as possible.”

