A Palestinian teenager was martyred during clashes with Israeli occupation soldiers near the Gaza border Wednesday, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Ahmed Abu Habel, 15, succumbed to a head wound after being hit with a tear gas canister fired by soldiers near a checkpoint between the Zionist entity and the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist military did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the agency.

Source: AFP