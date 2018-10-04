Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised his administration’s diplomatic successes during the recent United Nations General Assembly meetings and said the Islamic Republic is respected by the World more than ever while the US government has become more isolated.

In a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani lauded the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for taking befitting revenge for a terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, saying the Islamic Republic will give a crushing and firm response to any act of aggression or terror.

“The world should know that we regard masterminds and instigators of terrorist [attacks] as terror perpetrators and as terrorist agents are condemned and we deal with them, the planners are condemned too, and we will confront them and they are doomed to failure,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani said that the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran “firmly, accurately and in a short time targets the [commanding] center of terrorists indicates that if the low-ranking agents of a terrorist group in Iran do something, then we will be targeting the architects, the main group and their commanding center.”

On the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami also hailed the IRGC’s missile attack on positions of terrorists in eastern Syria and warned those who might think about targeting Iran.

Rouhani further emphasized that the Americans were seeking to undermine Iran’s image in the United Nations Security Council, but their attempts backfired.

“All 14 other countries that spoke in this meeting directly or indirectly supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and nobody approved of the US performance (regarding the deal),” he said, referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Source: Websites