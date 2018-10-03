Iran has signed an agreement to build a 540-megawatt (MW) gas fired power plant in Syria’s coastal city of Latakia, asserting its role in the Arab’s country reconstruction after years of an imposed war.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in Tehran on the sidelines of a meeting between Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli and his Iranian counterpart Reza Ardakanian, for the project to be launched next year.

Iran’s power and infrastructure group MAPNA will build the first gas unit of the facility in 15 months and the second gas unit in 24, plus a third unit running on steam within 34 months at a combined cost of 411 million euros.

According to Kharboutli, the natural gas needed in the power plant will be fed from Syrian fields through a 70-kilometer pipeline.

Having provided steady political and military advisory aid to Syria in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists, Tehran has assured Damascus that it is ready to take up a major role in the Arab country’s reconstruction.