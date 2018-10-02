Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have intercepted and targeted a Saudi unmanned aerial vehicle as it was flying in the skies over the kingdom’s southwestern border region of Najran.

An unnamed Yemen military source said Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the drone as it was on a reconnaissance mission near al-Khazra border crossing on Tuesday evening, Ansarullah movement said in a statement.

Separately, a barrage of Saudi missiles and artillery rounds rained down on residential areas in the Monabbih district of Yemen’s northwestern province of Saada.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Moreover, scores of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi were killed when Yemeni soldiers and their allies targeted their gatherings south of Kilo 16 district in the western Yemeni province of Hodeidah.

Source: Press TV