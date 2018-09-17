Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano has once again verified that Iran is in compliance with the nuclear agreement reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

In his opening address to the IAEA’s 62nd General Conference in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, Amano said the UN nuclear agency continues to verify and monitor Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” the IAEA chief added.

He emphasized that is was “essential” that Iran continued to fully implement its commitments.

Representatives from the IAEA’s member states, including at ministerial level and above, have convened at the 62nd IAEA General Conference in Vienna to discuss key elements of the agency’s priorities in its work on the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.