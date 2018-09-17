Thousands of Zionist settlers stormed early on Monday the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil city (Hebron) and Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

Palestinian media reported that thousands of settlers were backed by Israeli occupation settlers, adding that they performed Jewish prayers in the two holy sites on the occasion of Jews’ “Day of Atonement”.

8 Palestinians were injured as they tried to prevent the Zionist settlers from storming Joseph’s Tomb, Palestinian media reported.

IOF meanwhile, arrested 25 Palestinians across West Bank and Al-Quds (Jerusalem), according to local media which also reported that occupation soldiers seizes money of Palestinian families under pretext that the money is used for resistance purposes.

Source: Palestinian media