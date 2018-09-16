Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet Sunday that ‘Israel’ will never repeat the mistake it made in 1973 (in reference to 1973 War) by not preempting an enemy attack.

“Forty-five years ago, our intelligence misjudged the war intentions of Egypt and Syria,” Netanyahu said, referring to the intelligence assessments at the time that discounted an Egyptian and Syrian attack.

“When these intentions became clear beyond any doubt, and when the danger was already at hand, the political echelon committed a grave error in that it did not approve a preemptive strike. We will never repeat this error,” he said.

Netanyahu said the entity “must do everything to prevent war – the war’s victims destroyed the lives of families and are an open wound in the heart of the nation.”

At the same time, Netanyahu said, “If war is forced upon us, we must do everything to win it with a minimum of losses.”

Source: Israeli media