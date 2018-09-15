Russia has held its largest-ever military drills in the Sea of Japan, amid rising tensions between Moscow and NATO.

On Saturday, Russian troops took part in the exercises, which are part of the Vostok-18 (East-2018), that kicked off in eastern Russia on Sep 11 and will run until Monday.

The exercise, described by Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as the country’s largest drill since the end of the Cold War, involves nearly 300,000 soldiers, 36,000 vehicles, 1,000 planes and 80 warships.

The war games are also taking place in eastern Siberia and the far-eastern Pacific region, with Chinese troops involved.

Supported by aviation and artillery, the armed forces simulated marines capturing a shoreline area at the Klerk military training ground on a peninsula in the far eastern Primorye region on Saturday.