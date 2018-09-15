The United States will not present its so-called plan for Israeli-Palestinian ‘peace’ any time soon and is instead trying to unilaterally change the terms of reference for any future proposal, a senior Palestinian official said Saturday.

Echoing deep skepticism, Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian chief negotiator, said that the Trump administration was siding with ‘Israel’ on the core issues of the decades-old conflict, burying all chances for a so-called Middle East ‘peace’.

“I don’t think they will ever introduce a plan,” Erekat said in an interview with Reuters. “The whole world is rejecting their ideas. They are already implementing their plan by changing the terms of reference,” he said.

Erekat said it appeared that the United States has accepted Israel’s positions on other main issues of the conflict, and not just AL-Quds (Jerusalem), including the fate of millions of Palestinian refugees from wars dating to 1948 and occupied Israeli settlements.

Source: Reuters