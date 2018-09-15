The United States will create a multinational coalition on tracking ships supplying North Korea with fuel in violation of the UN sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The coalition will include Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, France, South Korea, and Japan, according to the report.

The states that will join the coalition will send their vessels and jets in order to hunt the ships violating the sanctions regime.

The headquarters of the coalition will be located on board of the USS Blue Ridge, command ship of the US Seventh Fleet, the paper reported.

The United Nations has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in response to its repeated missile launches and nuclear tests. The organization, in particular, has restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from North Korea as well as the country’s access to gas liquids.

The coalition to track ships that violate the sanctions regime will be created as part of US President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Pyongyang, pursued despite the current de-escalation of tensions on the peninsula sparked by the country’s commitment to denuclearize.

Source: Sputnik