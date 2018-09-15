Yemeni army forces, supported by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have fired a domestically-designed and -developed ballistic missile at a strategic economic target in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Jizan in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s devastating military aggression against their impoverished country.

A Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the short-range Badr-1 missile struck an oil refinery of the Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company, Aramco, in the region, located 967 kilometers southwest of the capital Riyadh, with great precision, on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, Yemeni troopers and their allies had attacked a command center of Emirati military forces in the country’s western coastal province of Hodeidah, using a domestically-built long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused at the site.

Source: Press TV