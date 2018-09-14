Gazans are readying to take part in border protests on Friday in a bid to demonstrate their right to return to their occupied land.

The Palestinian national committee of March of Return called on Palestinians to widely take part in this Friday protest, dubbed “Resistance Our Choice” at the border between Gaza and the occupied territories.

“We urge our people to widely take part in the peaceful Marches of Return on Friday in order to demonstrate our legitimate right to return to our land, break the siege and completely lift sanctions imposed on the Gaza strip,” the committee said in a statement.

Tensions have been running high near the fence since March 30, which marked the start of a series of protests dubbed “The Great March of Return.” Palestinian protesters demand the right to return for those driven out of their homeland.

The clashes in Gaza reached their peak on May 14, the eve of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day, or the Day of Catastrophe, which coincided this year with Washington’s relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

Israeli fire has taken the lives of more than 150 Palestinians since March 30.

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries, of whom at least 360 are reportedly in critical condition.

Source: Palestinian media