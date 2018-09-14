Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday amid rising international concern over a looming Syrian government offensive aimed at liberating the Idlib province from terrorists.

“President Erdogan will meet with Mr Putin on Monday,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a televised press conference. The meeting will take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi, a senior Turkish official told AFP news agency

Cavusoglu also said Turkey was ready to cooperate with anyone in the fight against terror groups in Syria, but criticized the Syrian government offensive aimed at liberating Idlib.

“We are ready to cooperate with everyone in the fight against terror groups but the killing of civilians, women and children under the guise of fighting against terror is not correct,” he said.

“We cannot bring peace that way.”

Source: AFP