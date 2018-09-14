US President Donald Trump slammed Friday former US Secretary of State John Kerry for meeting with foreign diplomats, including Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, after he left the State Department.

“John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people. He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD!” Trump tweeted.

Source: Reuters