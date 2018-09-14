A man drove into a crowd of patrons gathered outside a bar in the southern city of Nimes early Friday, slightly wounding two before hitting a security barrier and being arrested, witnesses and local officials said.

The 32-year-old suspect, believed to be a local, sped towards a crowd of about 50 outside the bar at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Thursday), witnesses at the scene told AFP.

However, his white Peugeot ran into barriers set up for a popular weekend festival featuring bull-fighting which attracts thousands of people each year.

Source: AFP