Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said the United States right now is going through one of its worst periods in its history.

“Today, there are few researchers, intellectuals and experts in the US that share the same opinions as those in the White House, and some of them even explicitly refer to [American politicians] as idiots. This has rarely happened in US history,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting, as quoted by Fars News Agency.

He referred to Washington’s staunch allies and traditional partners who are now “proudly distancing themselves from the US,” which is only supported by several “ill-famed” countries.

“The US is today in its worst situation globally, and even international organizations such as UNESCO, the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the International Criminal Court do not approve of American policies,” Rouhani underscored.

Touching upon the White House’s increasing pressure on Tehran after Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Rouhani emphasized that Tehran is currently facing an “unsolicited” economic war and contacting those who prefer to ignore international norms.

Source: Sputnik