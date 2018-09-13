London-based Al-Khaleej Online mentioned that Saudi Arabia purchased Iron Dome missile defense systems from ‘Israel’ although the report was not confirmed by any Saudi official.

Haaretz newspaper pointed out that Israeli security officials strongly denied on Thursday the report.

The website which reports on news from the Gulf cited diplomatic sources who said the sale reflects a warming of ties between ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia.

Media reports noted that Saudi needs the Iron Dome missile defense systems to confront the Yemeni aerial attacks on KSA’s territories.

