Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari warned the enemies of Iran’s missile capabilities, saying the country has a stockpile of projectiles that are capable of hitting targets within a range of 2,000 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy.

Speaking at the funeral of 135 unidentified martyrs in Tehran on Thursday, the IRGC chief said a stockpile of missiles that can hit targets with pinpoint accuracy within a range of 2,000 kilometers has given the Islamic Republic “unmatched capabilities” in the face of the global arrogance.

He also pointed to a recent missile attack on anti-Iranian terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, saying the IRGC employed “precise missile gear” and flew the aircraft at its disposal to take revenge for the killing of Iranian border guards in the western province of Kurdistan.

“The IRGC’s recent revenge against terrorists (in Iraqi Kurdistan) had a very meaningful message for the enemies, particularly for the superpowers who assume that they can impose their dirty objectives and bullying on us,” Tasnim News Agency quoted the top commander as saying, referring to the September 8 IRGC missile attack on a center in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region that was used for training anti-Iran elements and hosted a meeting of terrorist leaders.

Talking to Al-Manar correspondent in Tehran, the Iranian general stressed that “plots of the United States along with allies in the region will be foiled just like it had been foiled previously.”

Jaafari said US plots was not able to hit the unity of the Iranian people, reiterating that the missile attack on terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan Region was a message of retaliation.

“This message also says that all forces which are positioned within the range of 2000 kilometers have to know that our missiles are accurate,” Jaafari told Al-Manar.

Source: Iranian media