Iranian deputy foreign minister and Afghanistan’s president reaffirmed commitment to coordinate Tehran-Kabul joint action against ISIL Takfiri terrorist group.

Iran’s Abbas Araqchi held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Wednesday for talks on the grounds for closer cooperation between the two neighbors.

Deploring the growing activities of ISIL in Afghanistan in recent months, the two officials reaffirmed commitment to combat Takfiri terrorist groups and stressed the need for coordinated efforts by Tehran and Kabul in this regard, Tasnim news agency reported.

Araqchi and Ghani further discussed ways to enhance economic, commercial, and banking interaction between two countries.

They also talked about threats posed by climate change and water scarcity, emphasizing that the issue of water should be a key point in Iran-Afghanistan cooperation.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister had earlier held meetings with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani during his stay in Kabul.

Source: Iranian media