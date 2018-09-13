The European Union is extending its current sanctions against certain Russian individuals and entities “over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity” of Ukraine for another six months, the Council of the European Union announced on Thursday.

“The Council has prolonged the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2019. The measures consist of asset freezes and travel restrictions. They currently apply to 155 persons and 44 entities,” the statement read.

The news come following US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s announcement last week that the US and EU sanctions against Russia would remain in place until the conflict in eastern Ukraine is resolved.

The new round of restrictions, targeting individuals and corporations, come as part of anti-Russia sanctions reportedly prompted by Moscow’s alleged involvement in the internal crisis in Ukraine. The first sanctions were introduced by the EU and the US in 2014, and have been prolonged several times since then.

Russia has consistently denied the allegations of meddling in Ukraine’s internal affairs and highlighted that the policy of sanctions is counterproductive and could lead to destabilization, regionally and globally.

Source: Sputnik