The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a controversial EU copyright law that hands more power to news and record companies against Internet giants like Google and Facebook.

Backing the draft were traditional media, in urgent search of revenue at a time when web users no longer turn to TV or newspapers and advertising revenue is siphoned away by internet platforms.

MEPs meeting in the French city of Strasbourg voted 438 in favor of the measure, 226 against, with 39 abstentions.

Source: AFP