At least five people were killed and 32 more wounded in a car bomb explosion in northern Iraq, local media reported citing the Iraqi Health Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the Al-Sumaria broadcaster, the blast hit a restaurant north of the city of Tikrit.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing police, that a suicide bomber had detonated a car that had been rigged to explode. The incident took place at a restaurant not far from the Iraqi city of Tikrit.

Source: Sputnik