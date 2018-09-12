Hamas resistance movement saluted on Wednesday Palestinian people in Palestine and those who are dispersed in refugee camps for their steadfastness and sticking to their rights as well as their pro-resistance stances.

In a statement released on the 13th anniversary of Gaza liberation, the Palestinian resistance movement stressed importance of Marches of Return taking place on the border between the besieged strip and the occupied territories.

Hamas praised Gazans taking part in border protests aimed at calling for the return of Palestinians to their occupied land and breaking the siege of Gaza.

On this occasion, Hamas movement stresses that the “armed resistance is the strategic choice in order to protect our people and retrieve their rights,” the statement said.

“The path of political settlement has miserably failed,” Hamas said, describing talks with the Zionist entity as a “national catastrophe.”

The group called on Palestinian Authority Chief, Mahmoud Abbas to immediately halt security coordination with the Israeli regime in the West Bank, stop pursuing resistance fighters there and to lift sanctions imposed on Gaza.

In this context, Hamas reiterated rejection to the so-called “deal of century” along with all so-called “solutions” which are aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.

Source: Al-Manar