“I call for activating the financial decisions to support Lebanon to ensure a decent repatriation for the displaced to their countries, especially that Lebanon tolerated the burden of Syrian refugees at the economic, social and security levels,” President Michel Aoun said during a speech at the opening of the EU Parliament’s ordinary session for 2018-2019.

Aoun rejected to link between the return of the displaced and the political solution to the Syrian crisis.

“We are concerned about any link between the return of the displaced and the political solution to the Syrian crisis,” he said, recalling the Palestinian cause that remains without a political solution.

Commenting on the general situation in Lebanon, Aoun pointed out “Lebanon is divided politically due to regional wars, and not nationally.”

“Respecting the right to differences is part of the Lebanese culture. This characteristic helped Lebanon to enhance its internal security and was an inspiration to other countries,” he stressed.

Finally, the President hailed the role of the European Union delegation to Lebanon that provided support for the preparation and the organization of Lebanon’s recent parliamentary elections.

