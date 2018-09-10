The United States has decided to close the Palestinian mission in Washington in the latest move against them by President Donald Trump, a Palestinian official said Monday.

“We have been notified by a US official of their decision to close the Palestinian mission to the US,” Palestine Liberation Organization secretary-general Saeb Erekat said in a statement.

“This is yet another affirmation of the Trump administration’s policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services including health and education.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump administration will announce on Monday that it is shutting down the PLO diplomatic delegation in Washington.

The report stated that Trump’s National Security Adviser, John Bolton, will announce the decision in a speech on Monday.

According to the report, Bolton will say that the administration is shutting down the office – which has been active in Washington for more than two decades – because the “Palestinian Authority is refusing Trump’s pressure to enter into American-led negotiations.”

